Pilot Demonstrates Why You NEVER Try To Land On An Icy Runway

A small airplane coming in for a landing slid off the runway, crashing through a fence before stopping in a snowbank at Michigan City Municipal Airport in Indiana Wednesday morning.

The twin-engine plane tried to land on an icy runway surrounded by feet of snow around 6:45 a.m. While landing, the wheels hit the icy runway and the plane slid through the fence which separates the highway and the airport, coming to a halt in a nearby cornfield, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s office and Michigan City Fire Department told CBS Chicago.

There were two people on the plane, one pilot and passenger, both of which remain unidentified. Both survived the crash and did not need to be transported to the hospital; however, the plane was severely damaged.

The National Transportation Safety Board was called in to investigate the crash. The pilot reportedly told officials that he overshot the runway while trying to land the small plane.

