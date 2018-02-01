GOP Rep Read The Memo, Dropped A HUGE Hint About What’s In It

Republican South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan has read the FISA memo and says Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton should be scared of its contents.

The memo is set to be released as soon as Friday. The Trump administration will send the House a redacted version of the memo for release Friday morning, according to reports. Democrats and intelligence agencies criticized the release and authoring of the memo.

Many Republican members of Congress who have seen it say it will shed a great deal of light on the way Obama’s Justice Department operated. One of those Republicans is Jeff Duncan, who said this on Twitter Thursday:

Having read “The Memo,” the FBI is right to have “grave concerns” – as it will shake the organization down to its core – showing Americans just how the agency was weaponized by the Obama officials/DNC/HRC to target political adversaries. #ReleaseTheMemo

Upon hearing of the redaction, Duncan also tweeted this soon after:

FBI Calling for names to be “redacted” in “The Memo” defeats the purpose of “The Memo” in providing the transparency into the rogue actions of those named! Seems like FBI in total CYA mode after Wray read Memo # Transparency # ReleaseTheMemo # AmericansHaveTheRightToKbow

The memo allegedly details spying abuses by the Obama Justice Department and FBI.

The release will be very interesting.