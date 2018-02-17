Herbert Raymond McMaster, National security advisor to the US President, delivers his speech on day two of the 54th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 17, 2018. (PC: THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty Images)

General H.R. McMaster took the gloves off during the Munich Security Conference when a Russian delegate had the gall to ask him about cyber security.

The national security adviser spoke during the security conference and acknowledged Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election. (RELATED: Mueller Indicts 13 Russian Nationals Involved In Election Interference)

“With the FBI indictment, evidence of Russian interference is incontrovertible,” McMaster said, referencing Friday’s indictment of 13 Russians for various charges related to election meddling. (RELATED: McMaster: Evidence Of Russian Meddling ‘Now Really Incontrovertible’)

The conference got even spicier when a Russian delegate asked McMaster a question about cyber security.

“I’m surprised to see any Russian cyber security experts here since you’re all so preoccupied in attacking us,” McMaster snarked.

