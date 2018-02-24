Politics

Devin Nunes Reminds Everyone How Obama Is Responsible For The Russian Threat

10:02 PM 02/24/2018

Rep. Devin Nunes sounded off at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday on how former President Barack Obama allowed to Russia to gain prominence during his administration.

“We went through a whole European infrastructure consolidation process of military installations across Europe, abandoned a lot of abilities in the North Atlantic to track Russian subs,” Nunes said.

“We actually had the president of the United States, who said on a hot mic to the prime minister of Russia at the time, ‘Just tell Vladimir to wait after the election.’ That was President Obama who said that.” (RELATED: Nunes Presses Current And Former US Officials Over Dossier)

“So who created this Russian threat? Who? It was the last administration that put us in this position,” Nunes said. (RELATED: Nunes Wants Carter Page’s FISA Court Transcripts)

The much-awaited Democratic memo on the Steele dossier was also released Saturday.

