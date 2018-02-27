White House aide Jared Kushner, along with other aides on temporary security clearances, lost access Friday to the most sensitive intelligence in the U.S. government, Politico reports.

Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, previously had access to nearly all sensitive intelligence that crossed President Trump’s desk — including POTUS’ daily briefing from the CIA — despite never receiving a permanent clearance from the FBI.

He is reportedly operating on an interim security clearance and will only have access to “secret” level intelligence until he obtains a permanent clearance.

Kushner may be waiting for quite some time. He was reportedly informed in recent days by top officials in the Department of Justice that more information was needed from him and that the permanent process would continue to take some time, if he is ever granted a clearance.

Trump said Friday he would leave all decisions on Kushner’s security clearance to White House chief of staff John Kelly.

“I will let General Kelly make that decision,” the president explained. “I have no doubt he’ll make the right decision.”