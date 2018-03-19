Here’s How Much Hillary’s Trump-Hate-Fest Tour Of India Is Costing Taxpayers

Hillary Clinton traveled to India last week to give a speech and go sightseeing.

Clinton made news during her trip for a controversial speech she gave. During her speech, Clinton proposed that Trump won the 2016 election because of “backwards” voters in America, white women were told by their husbands how to vote and that people who don’t like “black people getting rights” or “women getting jobs” voted against her.

The trip is costing national Democrats back home, who are having to pay for the isolating comments by their past presidential nominee. Many Democrats have distanced themselves from Clinton in the wake of the comments. Clinton’s trip is costing the taxpayers as well. According to the Washington Free Beacon, Clinton’s travel will cost the taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

Hillary Clinton’s private passage to India is costing American taxpayers at least $22,000, according to publicly disclosed federal contract information. Clinton is in India as a private citizen. But as a former First Lady she is given U.S. Secret Service protection for life, and the State Department awarded two contracts worth $16,143 and $6,301 for her security detail’s travel and lodging on the trip. […] Both contracts are for “logistic services for USSS to support FFLOTUS visit” and say they are for “travel/lodging.” It is unclear whether the two contracts account for all of the government spending related to Clinton’s India trip. Two other contracts, one worth $21,093 and another worth $23,690, were awarded by the American Consulate in Mumbai for March hotel reservations for Secret Service agents in Mumbai and Maheshwar, another town Clinton visited on her trip.

The Secret Service came in handy. During one dramatic moment on a tour, Clinton could be seen slipping down ancient steps of a temple multiple times. Clinton needed to hold the hands of her guide and service agent to descend the stairs. Clinton was also hospitalized during the trip for slipping in a 5-star resort bathtub.