President Donald Trump has reportedly hired Joe diGenova, former United States attorney for the District of Columbia, to serve on his personal legal team.

According to The New York Times, diGenova will not serve in a “lead” capacity on Trump’s team. When asked about the potential new role by The Daily Caller, he responded simply, “no comment.”

DiGenova has frequently stated that the Russia probe was orchestrated by Obama-era FBI and DOJ officials, a line of reasoning which the president himself pushed over the weekend.

“The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime,” Trump tweeted on Saturday. “It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT!”

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added…does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

On Monday morning, diGenova joined TheDC’s editorial director Vince Coglianese to talk about Trump’s firing of former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe.

DiGenova stated during the interview on WMAL’s “Mornings on the Mall” that the investigator general’s report that led to McCabe’s firing could lead to other firings and will invariably result in a second special counsel being named to investigate the DOJ and FBI.

“He deserved what he got,” DiGenova said of McCabe. “Let’s remember who Andrew McCabe was. He was the guy who was the head of the brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton so that she could become president of the United States. And then if she couldn’t win the election, to make sure that Donald Trump was ensnared in a phony investigation, which has occurred.”

“That was McCabe’s idea.”

Fox’s Byron York described Trump’s new campaign to “discredit” Robert Mueller as taking a page out of the “Bill Clinton handbook.”

“The independent counsel or the special counsel has charged a bunch of people high in the Trump campaign who might have been expected to be involved in collusion, if collusion were actually going on, but he hasn’t charged them with anything resulting in that,” York stated. “I think there is an important point here about the president. He is not threatening to fire Mueller, but he is clearly trying to discredit Mueller.”

