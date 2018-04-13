Today Is Blame Someone Else Day — Here Are All The Things Hillary Has Blamed For Her Election Loss.

Friday is “Blame Someone Else Day,” so we decided to celebrate by remembering all the things and people Hillary Clinton blamed for her 2016 election loss.
We will be celebrating #BlameSomeoneElseDay by looking back on all the things @HillaryClinton blamed her election loss on! Join the conversation with #HillaryBlames
— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 13, 2018
1. #HillaryBlames “Bernie Bros,” misogyny & sexism for her election loss #NationalBlameSomeoneElseDay https://t.co/zQqddWu18b
2. #HillaryBlames Racism for her election loss #NationalBlameSomeoneElseDayhttps://t.co/ynNwlLGXqk
3. #HillaryBlames “Pizzagate” and James Comey for election loss #NationalBlameSomeoneElseDay https://t.co/YE7bDvxaYA
4. #HillaryBlames @JoeBiden for her election loss #NationalBlameSomeoneElseDay https://t.co/XX44PZsk3Y
5. #HillaryBlames Antony Weiner for election loss #NationalBlameSomeoneElseDay https://t.co/2FvqJMiqMr
6. #HillaryBlames the “basket of deplorables” for election loss #NationalBlameSomeoneElseDay https://t.co/oqOBRvoSIQ
7. #HillaryBlames electoral college for election loss #NationalBlameSomeoneElseDay https://t.co/gdkqaiutZG
8. #HillaryBlames The media for election loss #NationalBlameSomeoneElseDay https://t.co/JWUmec2TZp
9. #HillaryBlames Obama for election loss #NationalBlameSomeoneElseDay https://t.co/9Ns1zI1wA3
10. #HillaryBlames Bernie Sanders for election loss #NationalBlameSomeoneElseDay https://t.co/X8eFOREvKS
11. #HillaryBlames The DNC for election loss #NationalBlameSomeoneElseDay https://t.co/xLrf9H2O4F
12. #HillaryBlames Russia and The FBI for election loss #NationalBlameSomeoneElseDay https://t.co/EFx3vqiZ2v
13. #HillaryBlames white men and married white women for election loss #NationalBlameSomeoneElseDay https://t.co/E32CSfmBDl
14. #HillaryBlames her coal miner comment for election loss #NationalBlameSomeoneElseDay https://t.co/DnsBAthcTh
15. #HillaryBlames The New York Times for election loss #NationalBlameSomeoneElseDay https://t.co/BggZcLorKf
That’s 15 of Hillary’s best excuses. Let us how if you have any more! #HillaryBlames #NationalBlameSomeoneElseDay
John Wellington contributed to this report.