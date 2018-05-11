History’s Newest Greatest Monster

On The Daily Daily Caller Podcast today…

Liberals and Never Trump Republicans have a new “history’s greatest monster.” After more than a year of non-stop attacks on President Donald Trump without denting his popularity, they’ve switched targets to Vice President Mike Pence. They are now angry with Pence for being too nice to the president in public, saying too many nice things.

The job of VP is basically to attend state funerals and be the Jerome to any president’s Morris Day — a hype man who pumps them up, takes their coat and holds the mirror so they can check themselves out. But for George Will, Don Lemon and Rick Wilson, he’s a monster because he’s not calling Trump evil every 20 minutes. You can’t make this stuff up.

Baltimore is a disaster. After the new Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa apologized for the way policing has been done in the city for 200 years, which was stupid, he’s now been discovered to have not bothered to file taxes for three years — 2013-2015. He’s the third commissioner in four years. Anyone looking for a job?

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle is not particularly bright. While trying to attack the Trump administration for first lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” program to fight childhood bullying, Ruhle tried to argue that the administration hates children because they enforce the border and may soon start separating illegal alien children from the illegal alien parents. Then she tried to spin an attempt to defund Planned Parenthood as an attack on children. The vapid “straight news journalist” sure sounded a lot like an activist, a dim activist, but an activist nonetheless.

Starbucks will now allow anyone to use their bathrooms. Junkies of the world, rejoice. You are now never more than five minutes away from a place to shoot up and pass out.

Liberals in San Francisco have a “compassionate” program to give junkies free needles. They also have a problem with the city becoming littered with used hypodermic needles. Who could have possibly predicted that?

An obese woman is complaining that the Harry Potter rides at Universal Studios have size limits for fat people. She wants the park to design all their rides so they don’t “fat shame” people like her, and she dismisses the idea of there being any safety issues for the park. She made a choice, she choose poorly, now she demands the rest of the world accommodate her bad choices. Typical liberal.

Finally, no matter how bad your worst date ever was, this guy had a worse one (unless someone ended up dead or in jail). After just one day, a woman sent the guy she went out with over 65,000 text messages, or 500 per day. She’s probably going to go away for a little while, but she’s likely single, fellas.

