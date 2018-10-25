Sarah Sanders: CNN Response To Packages ‘Disgraceful’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took issue with CNN President Jeff Zucker blaming her and President Donald Trump for possibly rhetorically contributing to an attempted mail bombing on the news organization, in a Thursday morning appearance on Fox and Friends.

“I think it is absolutely disgraceful that one of the first public statements we heard from CNN yesterday was to put the blame and responsibility of this despicable act on the president and on me personally. When the person that is responsible for this is the person who made and created and put these suspicious packages in the hands, in the arms of innocent American citizens,” Sanders said.

CNN along with multiple Democratic officials received suspicious packages with live explosive devices within them Wednesday. These officials include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and ex-Attorney General Eric Holder.

Zucker blamed Trump and Sanders for a “total and complete lack of understanding … about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media.”

Statement from CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker: pic.twitter.com/OXyIT6oSLT — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 24, 2018

Sanders shot back on Twitter late Wednesday saying: