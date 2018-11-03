Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Arrest

Actor Alec Baldwin on Friday disputed claims that he was arrested for punching a man during a disagreement over a New York City parking spot.

Baldwin used two tweets to “go on the record” to claim that “the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false.”

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story,” Baldwin wrote. “However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true.”

Baldwin was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with assault and harassment after allegedly assaulting 49-year-old man, who was hospitalized for an injured jaw. (RELATED: Trump Responds With Four Words After Hearing That Alec Baldwin Was Arrested)

Footage showed him leaving an NYPD precinct hours later.

