Afternoon Mirror: Politico Reporter Wants Voters To Have ‘Self Care’ Plans In Case Their Party Tanks

“All kidding aside, the election may not go the way you want it to. So have a self care plan in place in case it doesn’t.”

— Ben White, Politico, who explained, “Quite oddly I’m now being trolled for suggesting that people on either side of the political spectrum prepare to protect their mental health after the midterms end. Twitter never disappoints.”

Some sample responses to White:

Smokey: “Scream at the sky. Run around naked covered in your period blood. Burn a Starbucks. Treat yourself.”

Ripcode: “It’s called a bottle of bourbon.”

The Ass Kisser

“This was the scene in Cleveland about an hour before today’s scheduled rally time, as the crowd recited the Pledge of Allegiance. I was here the last time Trump spoke at the same venue, about two weeks before Election Day 2016. This audience is already much bigger. …Trump enters the IX Center in Cleveland. Massive crowd. Thousands straining to see in the back. He says: ‘Something is going on, Ohio, that they’re not talking about.'”

— David Martosko, U.S. editor, Daily Mail.

Journo’s kid thought the fam was going ‘boating’ not ‘voting’

“My wife and I got back from voting and found our 5yo in tears that she didn’t get to come. So I took her to the polling place and gave her a little patriotic talk about America and democracy. On the way back she told me she thought mom had said we went ‘boating.'” — McKay Coppins, The Atlantic.

Trump could sprout a third what????

“@svdate went to a Trump rally and asked his supporters if they care whether he lies all the time. One woman’s response: ‘ don’t care if he sprouts a third dick up there.'” — Amanda Terkel, Washington Bureau Chief, HuffPost. See the story here.

Juanita Broaddrick dings Hillary Clinton and Philippe Reines

“Surely Philippe Reines, as your senior advisor and by your side all these years must have confused me with you … because you are definite [sic] full of ‘it.'” — Juanita Broaddrick, who has accused Bill Clinton of rape. Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Philippe Reines told “The Jamie Weinstein” podcast that Juanita is “full of shit” about being raped. Here.

Sean Hannity was ‘surprised’ to give remarks at Trump rally

“What I said in my tweet yesterday was 100% truthful. When the POTUS invited me on stage to give a few remarks last night, I was surprised, yet honored by the president’s request. This was NOT planned.” — Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Journos aren’t buying it…

“Still can’t get over Hannity denying he would be on stage the whole day, getting brought up by Trump, and then pointing to actual news reporters and calling them fake.” — Maggie Haberman, NYT.

“Fox News hosts are now stumping for Trump on stage. Fox News is not carrying it live.” — Zeke Miller, TIME.

CNN’s Brian Stelter got upset when Hannity badmouthed reporters by calling them “fake news”: “I genuinely feel bad for the Fox reporters and producers who are at the rally. They’re just trying to do their jobs. And a Fox star is insulting them.”

CNN’s Oliver Darcy spoke to FNC employees on condition of anonymity and described them as “disgusted” by Hannity’s behavior. “I’m so fucking mad,” one FNCer said anonymously. Here.

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) can’t stand the media

“Rep. Steve King bars Des Moines Register, other news outlets from campaign event.” — NBC News. See the story. An aide said no “leftist media propaganda outlets” would get into his event.

On Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski…

“Amazing that more than three years and thousands of hours on the air later after Trump announced his candidacy that Joe and Mika decided to reveal the day before an election that Trump allegedly admitted to them to playing the race card.” — Joe Concha, media columnist, The Hill.

Trump can no longer say Ivanka is beautiful

“Trump just complained that PC culture doesn’t allow him to say that his daughter is beautiful.” — Sam Stein, political editor, The Daily Beast. Trump once said if Ivanka wasn’t his daughter, he’d date her. Maybe that has something to do with the weirdness of the president commenting on his daughter’s looks and not the PC culture he so despises.

Liberal reporter gets amnesia, forgets he worked at Media Matters

“The mainstream media still takes statements from Fox News like they’re the same as any news outlet. no, they’re the media arm of a political party. and an unethical arm, at that.” — Oliver Willis, reporter, ShareBlue.

A plea to SNL’s Pete Davidson: Shhhhhh

“I’m calling on Pete Davidson to formally apologize to the American people for having to read and hear about various things he’s said and done this year.” — Max Tani, media writer, The Daily Beast.

Journo wants prayers for his mom

“Almost a year later, my mom is having an unexpected follow up surgery. We’re hoping it’s routine, but she’s 72 so I’m a bit anxious. She follows me on Twitter and I would love it if you would sign this digital get well soon card by replying to this tweet!” — Yashar Ali, HuffPost, New York Mag.

Washington editor points out annoying Twitter behavior

“There are few things more annoying than grammar policing on Twitter.” — Amber Athey, The Daily Caller.

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle have two fan accounts

“It brings me no pleasure to report that there are two (2) ‘donberly’ fan accounts on Instagram and Kim Guilfoyle follows both of them.” — Ashley Feinberg, HuffPost.

Stormy Daniels shows off her foul mouth

Stormy Daniels: “I never said I was talented but…since you brought it up, can you put your feet behind your head while sucking cock? I can’t but I saw your mom do it and was just curious if it was hereditary.”

She was replying to a follower who wrote, “How the fuck is spreading you’re [sic] legs on camera or dancing around a pole talent. Seriously, I guess sticking something in your mouth is talented haha stupid ass.”

Gossip Roundup

TMZ: Rihanna‘s lawyers send Trump a cease and desist letter. Here.

NYP‘s Page Six: Photog says he has the right to publish a picture of a model’s bare ass without her permission. Here.

Splinter: Media writer Jack Mirkinson writes that “Sean Hannity is full of shit.” Here.

Senior editor thinks it’s dumb to cover presidential hopefuls

“We’re somewhere around 40 hours from the first big scoops about presidential exploratory committees getting published, and to the reporters who’ll be getting those stories, let me just say: wow, dude, examine your fucking life.” — Jason Linkins, senior editor, ThinkProgress.

Awkward exchange of the week: WaPo‘s Josh Dawsey and Trump

“Trump told me he didn’t know TV networks had pulled his immigration ad that many critics viewed as racist. Said his ads ‘were effective.’ I asked why he liked the ad when many felt it was offensive. ‘A lot of things are offensive. Your questions are offensive,’ he said.” — Josh Dawsey, reporter, WaPo.

CNN editor gets dairy free story pitch on Election Day

“Election Day press release winner: ‘Good morning! 🙂 Are you working on any vegan or dairy free stories for 2019?'” — Dan Berman, assistant managing editor, CNN Politics.