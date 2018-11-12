Planned Parenthood President Says Organization Is All ‘About Saving People’s Lives’

Planned Parenthood’s new president, Dr. Leana Wen, said that the abortion organization offers “live-saving care,” in a Monday interview on “CBS This Morning.”

“As a doctor, I am proud to lead our organization as we deliver life-saving care to two and half million people every year,” Wen said, responding to a number of questions from CBS hosts.

“Women’s health is health care, and health care shouldn’t be political,” Wen also said, adding that Planned Parenthood‘s work is “about saving people’s lives.”

Wen is the former Baltimore city health commissioner and an emergency physician. Monday is her first day as acting president of Planned Parenthood.

The decision to lead Planned Parenthood “is deeply personal to me,” Wen said. She added that “being a parent has clarified my values,” explaining she wanted to take the job so that she could help shape the future for her son.

“And it’s a future where all people are treated the same, that all people have the right to health care, and where it’s a society where we trust women and we trust all people to make the best decisions for themselves and their bodies,” she added. (RELATED: New Planned Parenthood President Tries To Claim The Abortion Provider Is Transparent. ‘The View’ Co-Host Disagrees)

Planned Parenthood aborted 6,803,782 babies between 1978 and 2014, according to CNSNews. The organization aborted 328,348 unborn babies between 2015-2016, according to an annual report.

“I can’t believe it’s 2018 and we’re still debating birth control,” Wen also said, explaining that she was both encouraged and discouraged by the results of the midterm elections. “We saw people of color and women rise up to speak up for reproductive rights.”

Wen avoided a question when asked about the pro-life measures passed in Alabama and West Virginia at the midterms. “People want more health care, not less,” she said.

West Virginia residents voted to adopt Amendment 1, which adds to the state’s constitution that “Nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.” It also prevents Medicaid funds from being used for abortions, according to CNN.

Alabama voted to adopt statewide Amendment 2, affirming that “the constitution of this state does not protect the right to abortion or require the funding of abortion,” according to Ballotpedia. The amendment also changes the state policy to “recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children.” (RELATED: These States Voted On Abortion Initiatives. Here’s What Happened)

The abortion organization has faced investigations into allegations that it illegally sold aborted baby body parts for profit, based on undercover videos from 2015.

Follow Grace on Twitter.