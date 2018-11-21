The New College Football Playoff Rankings Are Here. One Team Is Slowly Climbing The Ladder

The latest college football playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, and UCF was the only team to make any real progress.

The top ten are below:

Alabama Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Georgia Oklahoma LSU Washington State UCF Ohio State

We shouldn’t be surprised that there isn’t a ton of movement after last weekend. The games weren’t that good, and only West Virginia dropped out of the top 10. They were replaced by the Knights, who came up from the 11th spot. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Has Arrived. Does Number Two Surprise You?)

I’d love to see UCF get their shot, especially after going undefeated last season and getting left out.

I’d also love to see Washington State find themselves in the final four, but they’re going to need a little help. Essentially, they need the winner of the OSU/Michigan game to lose in the Big Ten title game to a mediocre Northwestern team.

It’d be great to see, but I’m not sure Mike Leach’s team is getting in this season.

As for this upcoming weekend, there are several situations that could drop some TNT into the whole playoff picture. Alabama could get upset, Michigan could go down, WSU could lose and West Virginia could beat Oklahoma.

It’s far from over, my friends.

