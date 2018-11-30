Jewish Activist Defends Women’s March Leaders’ Ties To Farrakhan

Ariel Gold, the national co-director of Code Pink, defended the Women’s March leaders’ ties to anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan during her Thursday night appearance on The Ingraham Angle.

A Jewish woman, Gold leads the grassroots organization dedicated to “working to end U.S. wars and militarism, support peace and human rights initiatives,” according to Codepink’s website.

Along with conservative political pundit Michelle Malkin, she was on Laura Ingraham’s show to debate multiple topics in the news surrounding anti-Semitism. They discussed CNN’s firing of contributor Marc Lamont Hill a day after he gave a speech critical of Israel to the United Nations, his ties to Farrakhan, as well as the Women’s March leader’s ties to the leader of the Nation of Islam. (CNN Contributor Marc Lamont Hill Has History Of Questionable Endorsements)

WATCH:

“There is a type of sharia, an American sharia, a Silicon Valley sharia that seeks to silence those voices,” Malkin stated. “And I think that Ariel Gold in particular has a lot of gall talking about repairing relationships with people, when Ariel Gold and Code Pink itself have been so much responsible for the kind of toxic anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel that we are seeing. In fact, Ariel Gold has uttered the same phrase that Marc Lamont Hill got fired for. From the river to the sea, which is not just a dog whistle, it’s a blatant call.”

“From the river to the sea, Marc Lamont Hill was clear that what he was discussing — Palestinians deserve freedom, equality, and justice, just as Israelis do. Just as Israelis do,” Gold responded. “He said Palestinians inside Israel face over sixty laws of discrimination.”

“Why’s he hanging out with Farrakhan? Would you hang out with Farrakhan? He called Jews termites,” Ingraham countered as Gold was speaking about conditions Palestinians face in Israel.

She continued, “Ariel, here is your problem. You have an avowed, I’m sorry, an avowed anti-Semite in Farrakhan. Do you disagree with that?”

“I have no love for Farrakhan,” Gold added.

“Okay, so why is the head of the Women’s March posing with him and why is the trio of fools at the Women’s March showing up at his Nation of Islam conferences? Why?” Ingraham pressed.

“Linda Sarsour shows up for Jews. No one showed up after the Pittsburgh massacre,” Gold responded.

Ingraham followed up, “Why is she going at Farrakhan’s conferences? You have no answer for this.”

“And Linda Sarsour has been very, very clear that she does not support Farrakhan’s anti-woman hatred, anti-LGBTQ hatred, and anti-Semitism,” said Gold.

Follow Mike on Twitter