Tucker Gets Accused Of Disliking Opinionated Women In Spicy Climate Change Spat

A former Bernie Sanders surrogate accused Tucker Carlson of disliking women with opinions during a heated debate on climate change during her appearance on Carlson’s show Wednesday night.

Carlson’s debate with Nomiki Konst came just a day after it was reported that Sanders spent nearly $300,000 on private jet travel. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders, Climate Hawk, Spends Nearly 300K On Private Jet Travel In Month)

Flying generates significantly more greenhouse gases than driving, so climate hawks, like Sanders, generally advocate against taking unnecessary flights.

WATCH:

“It’s not fair for someone who is telling us the planet is being destroyed to live in a way that suggests that he actually believes the planet is being destroyed,” Carlson stated. “I honestly really don’t get it. So if you are Al Gore and you say nothing is more important than climate change. I’m a better person than you are because I care more than you. By the way, I have one of the largest houses in Nashville and I fly private and take a Suburban to the airport, to the FBO. Sincerely, why is that okay?”

“Individual choices are not going to solve the disaster that we are facing. We already have a migration issue. We already have flooding. We already have hurricanes that have hit Puerto Rico, have hit New Orleans, have hit Florida and have displaced so many working people,” Konst responded. “This is an industry change. We have to cap emissions globally. If we don’t cap emissions with big industries and policy, then those individual choices mean nothing.”

Carlson responded, “In real life, individual choices matter or else what’s the point of any of this, okay? Liberals used to say it starts with one person. I guess they don’t anymore because they don’t want to be held to their own standards. But the solutions are always like ordinary working people ought to pay higher gas tax.”

Carlson and Konst continued going back and forth arguing and were talking over one another until Carlson added, “Volume is not the same as an argument. Really simple question.”

“You don’t like opinionated women, do you?” Konst accused.

Carlson laughed and followed up, “I live with four of them.”

“You are pretty loud. My earpiece is blaring right now,” Konst added.

