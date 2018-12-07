The Media Stopped Attacking Trump To Honor H.W. Bush. It Didn’t Last Long

WATCH:

Many sought to put politics aside to honor the late President George H.W. Bush following his death last Friday. That didn’t last long, however, because many in the media used the president’s death to attack President George H.W. Bush.

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough and “The View” host Joy Behar, used Bush’s death as an opportunity to attack Trump for his policies. While that occurred, others like Andrea Mitchell, criticized the president’s demeanor at H.W. Bush’s funeral on Wednesday. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

As CNN’s Wolf Blitzer stated, this was supposed to be an opportunity for the country to unite while mourning the loss of the president, but others used his death to push their own agenda.

