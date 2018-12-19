House Expected To Pass Spending Bill Senate Pushed Through Late Wednesday Night

The House is expected to pass a last-minute spending bill that the Senate passed late Wednesday night to avert a partial government shutdown.

The Senate passed the two-month spending bill with minimal debate to fund the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies through Feb. 8, reported the Washington Examiner.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said senators would meet Thursday to deal with whatever decision that representatives in the House make about the spending bill.

President Donald Trump’s request for $5 billion in border wall funding is not included in the Senate bill. Wall funding has been at the center of the funding battle. (RELATED: Meadows Bashes McConell’s Short-Term Funding Bill Proposal — Early ‘Christmas Present’ For Dems)

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders seemed to indicate the Trump administration would be more willing to budge on the $5 billion figure than previously thought, during a Fox News interview Tuesday.

“I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck,” Trump said on Dec. 11 during a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

But the Senate bill could mean that border wall funding is punted until Democrats control the House.

“But that doesn’t mean the president is backing down from a central promise, not a campaign promise, a promise as president of the United States and our commander in chief to keep us safe,” Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said Wednesday according to The Wall Street Journal.

More conservative members of Congress slammed the short-term funding bill and brought up the possibility of a presidential veto.

“It’s after the midterms. We’re here to say that we’re ready to fight … to make sure we have secure borders. Mr. President, we’re going to back you up. If you veto this bill we’ll be there,” House Freedom Caucus chair Mark Meadows, a Republican North Carolina representative, said according to Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram.

McConnell had announced Wednesday morning he was going to introduce the short-term funding bill.

“Later this morning I’ll introduce a continuing resolution that will ensure continuous funding for the federal government. The measure will provide the resources necessary to continue normal operations through Feb. 8,” McConnell said in a floor speech Wednesday morning.

Follow Evie on Twitter @eviefordham.

Send tips to evie@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.