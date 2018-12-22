The Cleveland Browns Are Favored By A Shocking Amount This Sunday

The Cleveland Browns are more than a touchdown favorite over the Bengals this Sunday.

According to Bleacher Report, Baker Mayfield and the rest of the squad are favored by 8.5 points, which is the most since 2007 against the 49ers.

I can’t believe the Browns are actually favored in a game by more than a touchdown. Keep in mind that this isn’t an exhibition game against the local college.

This is a game against another NFL team, Cleveland is at -8.5. That’s certainly not something I expected to see at all. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

Now, because it’s Cleveland we’re talking about here, they’re probably going to go out Sunday and get blown out.

That would actually turn out to be the most Browns story ever told. Start Sunday favored by 8.5, and end it with a blowout loss to the Bengals. You literally couldn’t script it better if you wanted a classic Cleveland tale.

Tune in Sunday to see if the Browns will actually manage to live up to the first amount of hype they’ve had since George W. Bush was president. It should be a fun ride.

