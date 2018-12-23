Remember ‘The Office’ Star Steve Carell? His Latest Movie Lost A Shocking Amount Of Money

Steve Carell’s new movie “Welcome to Marwen” is expected to lose around $50 million.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Sunday:

Robert Zemeckis’ Welcome to Marwen, starring Steve Carell, wiped out over the weekend in its domestic box-office debut with a scant $2.4 million from 1,191 cinemas, tying with Johnny Knoxville’s Action Point (Paramount) to mark the worst opening of 2018 for a major Hollywood studio release. The dramedy is expected to fade fast and will lose $50 million for Universal, DreamWorks and other partners on the film, according to box-office experts. They will essentially forfeit the money they invested in the production budget of Marwen, which cost about $49 million before marketing, according to sources. Universal insiders, however, put the budget at around $40 million.

Does this surprise any of you? It sure as hell doesn’t surprise me. Anybody who saw the preview for this movie could tell it was going to be absolute trash.

The plot, according to IMDB, is, “A victim of a brutal attack finds a unique and beautiful therapeutic outlet to help him through his recovery process.” (RELATED: The Cast Of ‘The Office’ Met Up For An Epic Reunion Photo)

Again, that doesn’t exactly have box office success written all over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Welcome to Marwen (@marwenmovie) on Dec 21, 2018 at 9:41am PST

I think Steve Carell is one of the best actors out there right now. He’s been a star ever since his days in “The Office.” His portrayal of Michael Scott is without a doubt one of the best acting jobs I’ve seen during my lifetime.

Carell made the hilarious Dunder Mifflin manager a legendary character.

Maybe he should try sticking to roles like that and not as many roles about making action figures as therapy. Just a suggestion because an actor’s career can’t survive too many bombs like this one.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter