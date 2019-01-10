Elected Republicans Roast Jim Acosta For Inadvertently Proving Walls Work

CNN’s Jim Acosta traveled to the US-Mexico border in McAllen Texas and ended up making a great case for border security — particularly in the form of a physical barrier or wall.

Acosta was in McAllen to cover the Presidential visit to the border town in the wake of the government shutdown over disagreements on border security funding. As Acosta awaited the president, he took a video of himself wandering along a segment of the border that is already protected by a wall, describing how safe he felt on the other side of the wall.

In the video, Acosta says, “We’re not seeing any imminent danger — There are no migrants trying to rush toward this fence. No sign of the national emergency the president has been talking about.”

“I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation,” Acosta tweeted.

I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today. pic.twitter.com/KRoLdszLUu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

Conservative members of Congress and members of the Trump administration immediately pointed out that Acosta had ham-handedly made the case for a strong border wall — as President Trump has done for years. (RELATED: Trump: Government Shutdown Could Last As Long As A Year)

President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager thanked Acosta for “pointing out how peaceful, safe and secure it is at a part of the border that HAS a wall.”

Sarah Sanders added, “I never imagined Acosta would be there doing our job for us and so clearly explaining why WALLS WORK. Thanks Jim!”

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “You’re making Trump’s case better than he can!” and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said, “Glad to see the steel slats are deterring illegal immigrants from attempting to cross the border.”

I would like to thank @Acosta for pointing out how peaceful, safe and secure it is at a part of the border that HAS a wall. #RealNews #BuildTheWall https://t.co/bkssL9nOW3 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) January 10, 2019

When I went with President @realDonaldTrump to the border today I never imagined @Acosta would be there doing our job for us and so clearly explaining why WALLS WORK. Thanks Jim! https://t.co/7wC4rdEsZ2 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 10, 2019

Looks like CNN just learned why we need to build the wall. https://t.co/X0INY6oLlX — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) January 10, 2019

Professor Acosta teaching his students a lesson on “How to successfully make the exact opposite point of what is intended.” https://t.co/8umEdBFIVX — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 10, 2019

Here is a video of @acosta showing that border barriers are effective tools that deter illegal immigration and secure our border. Thanks for proving what @POTUS @HouseGOP @SenateGOP have been saying all along. #SecureOurBorder https://t.co/en8SI3T7cW — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) January 10, 2019

With a massive influx of illegal immigrants, drugs, and unaccompanied minors coming to the border, @Acosta helps to prove that walls work to deter this type of illegal activity. #BuildTheWallNow https://t.co/jjeNpnmH9s — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) January 10, 2019

???? Say that again, but slowly… https://t.co/b0l7tPMwL7 — Sean Duffy (@RepSeanDuffy) January 10, 2019

Glad to see the steel slats are deterring illegal immigrants from attempting to cross the border exactly as @realDonaldTrump said they would. This is why we need to #BuildTheWall along the rest of our southern border. #WallsWork https://t.co/EWJYbq78Dn — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 10, 2019