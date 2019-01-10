Elected Republicans Roast Jim Acosta For Inadvertently Proving Walls Work

Benny Johnson | Columnist, Viral Politics

CNN’s Jim Acosta traveled to the US-Mexico border in McAllen Texas and ended up making a great case for border security — particularly in the form of a physical barrier or wall.

Acosta was in McAllen to cover the Presidential visit to the border town in the wake of the government shutdown over disagreements on border security funding. As Acosta awaited the president, he took a video of himself wandering along a segment of the border that is already protected by a wall, describing how safe he felt on the other side of the wall.

In the video, Acosta says, “We’re not seeing any imminent danger — There are no migrants trying to rush toward this fence. No sign of the national emergency the president has been talking about.”

“I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation,” Acosta tweeted.

Conservative members of Congress and members of the Trump administration immediately pointed out that Acosta had ham-handedly made the case for a strong border wall — as President Trump has done for years. (RELATED: Trump: Government Shutdown Could Last As Long As A Year)

US President Donald Trump (C), with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (C L), speaks during his visit to US Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas, on January 10, 2019. – Trump travels to the US-Mexico border as part of his all-out offensive to build a wall. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

US President Donald Trump speaks during his visit to US Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas, on January 10, 2019. – Trump travels to the US-Mexico border as part of his all-out offensive to build a wall, a day after he stormed out of negotiations when Democratic opponents refused to agree to fund the project in exchange for an end to a painful government shutdown. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager thanked Acosta for “pointing out how peaceful, safe and secure it is at a part of the border that HAS a wall.”

Sarah Sanders added, “I never imagined Acosta would be there doing our job for us and so clearly explaining why WALLS WORK. Thanks Jim!”

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “You’re making Trump’s case better than he can!” and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said, “Glad to see the steel slats are deterring illegal immigrants from attempting to cross the border.”

 

The Trump border visit comes amid a partial government shutdown over funding for border security, as Democratic congressional leaders refuse to give the White House its requested funding for a border wall.

