Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye After It Appears He ‘Condones’ R. Kelly’s ‘Behavior’

Kim Kardashian strongly defended her husband Kanye West Monday after it appeared the rapper had attempted to “condone” R. Kelly’s “behavior.”

“I’m going to nip this in the bud right now. Kanye [West] was speaking about his own experience of everyone quick to say they are canceling him because of differences in opinion and not being perfect,” the 38-year-old reality star tweeted, following numerous sexual assault and misconduct allegations that have surfaced against Kelly. (RELATED: Fans Don’t React To R. Kelly’s Boycott Over Sexual Abuse Allegations The Way You’d Expect)

“The analogies were in context to his own experiences, not defending anyone else,” she added, before suggesting her husband’s comments were being “taken out of context.”

“I want to make it very clear, he [West] is not condoning anyone’s actions or unacceptable disgusting behavior,” she wrote. “My husband’s words are being taken out of context due to timing.”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s tweets came in light of what her husband said during his “Sunday Service” while discussing the headlines surrounding the “Bump n’ Grind” hitmaker.

“They just gonna pull up full documentaries on him [Kelly],” West said, according to Complex. “Then they gonna come with the Michael [Jackson] documentary. … We can all enjoy all their music all we want. I thought I wasn’t going to go there today. If we’re gonna tear down artists, let’s go ahead and take [Leonardo] da Vinci out the Louvre. Let’s take down all the art.”

Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, recently shared details about not letting his daughter and the other members of the up and coming girl group “Destiny’s Child” be left alone when Kelly was around.

The “Ignition” singer has generated numerous headlines in recent days following the premiere of a docuseries on Lifetime called “Surviving R. Kelly” that focuses on a variety of sexual abuse allegations from several of his accusers. The series comes amidst reports that the performer allegedly held woman and girls against their will in a “sex cult.”