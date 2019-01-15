HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Loses To Maryland In Stunner. Should Greg Gard Be Fired?

Wisconsin’s basketball season continued to spiral downward Monday night with a 64-60 loss to Maryland.

I had looked forward to the game all day Monday. My beloved Badgers had dropped out of the top-25 and playing the 19th ranked Terrapins would be a great test.

I could feel a win in my veins. Well, yet again, I was extremely disappointed. We had a grand total of 15 points at half.

Yes, a major college basketball team scored a total of 15 points in 20 minutes of college basketball. This team is loaded with talent, and scoring under 30 in a half is never acceptable. Now, they did come back and tie it late but it just wasn’t enough.

Am I proud of these guys for battling back to tie the game late? Yes. They were getting absolutely blown out. Most teams would just have thrown in the towel.

There’s no doubt at all that I’m proud of the way they fought their way back into the game, but Wisconsin athletics isn’t about moral victories. It’s about real victories, and right now we’re 11-6. (RELATED: Duke Remains Number One In Latest AP College Basketball Poll)

That’s not good enough for me.

There’s also some serious talk about Greg Gard’s job status as our head coach. I got on the phone late last night with somebody, and the conversation quickly turned to how big of a check they’d write to get rid of Gard. It’s a bad sign for a coach when people start pondering how much money they’re willing to spend and pitch in to have him replaced.

If we don’t make the tournament this year, then Gard has to go. It’s that simple. We’re Wisconsin, and we have to be better than this.

