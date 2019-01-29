Jeffries Defends Freshman Dems Accused Of Espousing Anti-Semitism

House Democrat Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries defended Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan during a Tuesday press conference, even after both have been accused of espousing anti-Semitism.

"Republicans have been condemning two of your freshman representatives, Tlaib and Omar, for views on Israel. So, a two-parter: First, is the House likely to take up the Senate's bill and, also, are you concerned or do you think they're worthy of your condemnation?" a reporter asked. "Today, The Daily Caller is reporting that Congresswoman Tlaib has a key fundraiser who has espoused anti-Semitic conspiracy theories."

“Well I’m not sure what The Daily Caller has or has not said,” Jeffries answered. “I’ve found those two, new freshmen members to be thoughtful colleagues on a wide variety of issues. We can have a robust debate on domestic policy and on foreign policy. I can say the overwhelming majority of the House Democratic Caucus is strongly pro-Israel. We can have a robust debate on domestic policy and on foreign policy. I can say the overwhelming majority of the House Democratic Caucus is strongly pro-Israel.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported Monday that one of Tlaib’s key fundraisers, Maher Abdel-qader, has repeatedly promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. The two of them are in a Facebook group that has shared anti-Semitic content.

Tlaib has also received backlash after a photo surfaced of her with a pro-Palestinian activist who doesn’t believe Israel has a right to exist. Abbas Hamideh, the activist, explained to TheDC previously that they know each other, but he doesn’t classify them as friends.

Omar has faced similar accusations.

Back in 2012 she tweeted, "Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine#Israel."

Omar defended the tweet and later apologized, explaining that she was unaware of the anti-Semitic connotation.

