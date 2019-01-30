Petition Demands Nike Recall New Shoes Because They Could Offend Muslims

A petition on Change.org is calling on Nike to recall some shows because the logo might be too close to resembling Allah in Arabic.

So far, more than 10,000 people have signed the absurd petition. Founder Saiqa Noreen wrote the following in part explaining why Nike must recall the shoes:

Nike has produced the Nike Air Max 270 shoe with the script logo on the sole resembling the word Allah in Arabic, which will surely be trampled, kicked and become soiled with mud or even filth. It is outrageous and appalling of Nike to allow the name of God on a shoe. This is disrespectful and extremely offensive to Muslim’s and insulting to Islam. Islam teaches compassion, kindness and fairness towards all.

A Nike rep told Today.com on Tuesday that “the AIR MAX logo was designed to be a stylized representation of Nike’s AIR MAX trademark. It is intended to reflect the AIR MAX brand only. Any other perceived meaning or representation is unintentional.”

I hate to sound insensitive here, but this might be the most stupid petition in the history of petitions that actually garnered some traction.

They’re shoes, and I highly doubt Nike went out of its way to put the Allah on the bottom of their shoes. Let’s not forget that this is the same apparel company that hooked up Colin Kaepernick with a deal after he flamed out of the NFL. (RELATED: Fans Of Colin Kaepernick Won’t Like What The Redskins Did After Losing Their QB To An Injury)

Does that really sound like a company trying offend people or tread into water that might make left-leaning people upset? I don’t think so.

It’s a shoe. That’s all it is. Why people always have to take things to unnecessary levels is beyond me.

Again, Nike has gone out of its way to promote liberal social justice causes, and they wouldn’t dare dream of trying to upset an entire religion.

They gave Kaepernick a deal after he kneeled during the anthem! Let’s remember what company we’re talking about here.

I can’t actually even believe this is a real petition, but here we are. Welcome to America in 2019.

