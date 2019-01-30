Trump Gives Update On Chaos In Venezuela And Warns Americans Not To Travel There

President Donald Trump addressed U.S. action in Venezuela, where people are abandoning socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro for an opposition leader, and warned U.S. citizens against traveling there.

“Maduro willing to negotiate with opposition in Venezuela following U.S. sanctions and the cutting off of oil revenues,” Trump wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “[Juan] Guaido is being targeted by Venezuelan Supreme Court. Massive protest expected today. Americans should not travel to Venezuela until further notice.”

The U.S. recognized Maduro’s rival and took other steps in Venezuela since its National Assembly President Juan Guaido declared himself the country’s leader instead of Maduro on Jan. 23.

Most recently, the U.S. announced sanctions against Venezuela’s state-owned oil monopoly PDVSA on Monday to pressure Maduro to step down. (RELATED: Progressives Break With Democratic Party Over U.S. Opposition To Socialist Dictator Nicolas Maduro)

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported:

Oil is the backbone of Venezuela’s federal revenue and cutting off Maduro’s access to U.S. markets will cost his regime nearly $20 billion within one year. The sanctions will block PDVSA from accessing $7 billion worth of assets in the U.S. and cut Venezuela’s oil exports by $11 billion over the next year, national security adviser John Bolton said at a Monday press briefing.

U.S. action in Venezuela has also included $20 million in humanitarian assistance, reported the Miami Herald.

Maduro threatened to cut diplomatic ties with the U.S. Jan. 23 because the U.S. recognized Guaido.

Trump’s announcement came right after Guaido declared himself the country’s interim president amid “nationwide protests” Jan. 23, reported NPR. Guaido is the head of Venezuela’s Congress, according to CNBC. CNBC also reported:

Venezuelan opposition sympathizers had been urging Guaido to assume the presidency since Maduro was inaugurated to a second term on Jan. 10 following a widely boycotted election last year that the United States and many other foreign governments described as a fraudulent.

Brazil and Canada also recognized Guaido over Maduro. Maduro compared Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to former German dictator Adolf Hitler in a speech Jan. 14 after Brazil recognized Guaido.

