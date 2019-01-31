Rand Paul Chief Strategist Offers To Run Free Campaign Against Kathy Tran

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul’s chief strategist is looking for a candidate to run against Virginia Democratic Del. Kathy Tran after she introduced a bill to legalize abortion up until birth.

Doug Stafford, who was an advisor to Paul’s 2016 presidential campaign, is offering to run the campaign for Tran’s future opponent free of charge. Stafford resides in Washington, D.C., and made the offer on Twitter Thursday. (RELATED: Virginia Del. Kathy Tran Submitted Bill To Save Caterpillars On Same Day As Late-Stage Abortion Bill)

Anyone in Springfield Va area HD 42 want to run against this infanticide promoter and liar – DM me, I’ll run your race for free. https://t.co/p4TqVRjLsH — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) January 31, 2019



“Anyone in Springfield [Virginia] area [House District] 42 want to run against this infanticide promoter and liar — DM me, I’ll run your race for free,” Stafford said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Rips Virginia Democrats’ Abortion Comments)

In addition to advising his 2016 presidential run, Stafford served as Paul’s chief of staff on Capitol Hill for three years and now runs “Rand Pac,” a super PAC that aims to elect “pro-liberty, pro-constitution” candidates to public office.

Tran has come under fire over the past two days after testifying in favor of a bill that would remove all abortion restrictions in the state of Virginia. During her testimony on Tuesday, Tran admitted that her bill would allow an abortion to be performed just moments before the baby was born.

In an attempt to defend her bill during a radio appearance Wednesday, Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam appeared to take Tran’s proposal a step further, implying support for born-alive abortions.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said.

