The Robots Have Taken Over — The Super Bowl Commercials

If one were to judge solely by the 2019 Super Bowl ad selection, one might assume that the robot overlords have already taken over.

Ad after ad that rolled during Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots featured robots. (RELATED: Trump, Ahead Of Super Bowl, Says He Won’t Encourage Son To Play Football)

TurboTax, for example, advertised the addition of live CPAs with a young robot that wanted to be one when it “grew up.”

TurboTax even followed the ad with a Twitter campaign.

Michelob Ultra also went with a robot theme for its Super Bowl spot.

And Google’s smart speaker Alexa got in on the fun as well.

The theme didn’t go unnoticed, either.

Way way too many robot commercials. pic.twitter.com/yZEYL5PhSR — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) February 4, 2019

Overheard in literally every ad agency months ago: Any #SuperBowl commercial ideas? ROBOTS Anyone else? ROBOTS Okay, but anything besides robots? ROBOTS — Rhett McLaughlin (@rhettmc) February 4, 2019

We need another dozen ads about sad robots here — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 4, 2019

Was not expecting “Robots can f*ck right off” to be the theme of this year’s Super Bowl ads, but OK — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) February 4, 2019

Is there something they’re trying to tell us?

