Bob Massi Of Fox News Dies At 67

Fox News legal analyst Bob Massi passed away at the age of 67 in his Henderson, Nevada, home Wednesday morning after a battle with cancer, his family said.

Known to many as “The Property Man,” Massi was a real estate attorney and had his own show on Fox News and Fox Business. He is survived by his wife Lynne, daughter Genna, sons Dominic and Robert, as well as two brothers, Albert and James, and six grandkids, according to Fox News.

Massi’s roots with Fox News went all the way back to the channel’s early days in 1996. He was proud to be the second legal analyst the channel hired, according to a writeup by Fox News. He covered trials of high-profile figures, including Michael Jackson, the Unabomber, O.J. Simpson, Warren Jeffs and Casey Anthony.

His Fox colleagues took to Twitter to remember him. (RELATED: Sen. Sasses Launches Investigation Into DOJ Handling Of Epstein Case)

“Rest in Peace My Friend,” Fox Business host Charles Payne wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “Such a sad sad day. Bob excelled at a lot of things but mostly he was a stand up guy and a wonderful person. Thought and prayers to the Massi family and friends.”

Rest in Peace My Friend

Such a sad sad day. Bob excelled at a lot of things but mostly he was a stand up guy and a wonderful person. Thought and prayers to the Massi family and friends. https://t.co/k4jqwOWoDQ — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) February 6, 2019

“Shocked [and] deeply saddened by death of friend Bob Massi. He was one of the last cool cats. I’ll miss his talent [and] verve [and] gracious manner. Bob cared about everyone. Talented [and] knowledgeable, he was a great lawyer, terrific TV talent [and] caring man. So sorry Lynn, Dominic [and] Bob Jr,” Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Shocked & deeply saddened by death of friend Bob Massi. He was one of the last cool cats. I’ll miss his talent & verve & gracious manner. Bob cared about everyone. Talented & knowledgeable, he was a great lawyer, terrific TV talent & caring man. So sorry Lynn, Dominic & Bob jr — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) February 7, 2019

Follow Evie on Twitter @eviefordham.

Send tips to evie@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.