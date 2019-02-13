Melania Stuns In Hot Pink Plaid Coat During Greeting Of Colombian President At WH

Melania Trump definitely turned up the heat Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous hot pink coat during the greeting of Colombian leaders at the White House.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve colorful plaid coat with pink fur cuffs, as she joined President Donald Trump welcoming President Ivan Doque Marquez and first lady Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair, a matching plaid belt and nude-colored high heels. To say pink is her color would be an understatement.

