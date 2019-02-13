Melania Stuns In Hot Pink Plaid Coat During Greeting Of Colombian President At WH

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely turned up the heat Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous hot pink coat during the greeting of Colombian leaders at the White House.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez and first lady Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval to the White House February 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Marquez and Trump are expected to discuss a range of bilateral issues during their meetings. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve colorful plaid coat with pink fur cuffs, as she joined President Donald Trump welcoming President Ivan Doque Marquez and first lady Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair, a matching plaid belt and nude-colored high heels. To say pink is her color would be an understatement.

FLOTUS proves over and over again that her fashion during the winter is always on point. Check out some of those unforgettable looks here(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

