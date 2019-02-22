Trump Nominates Kelly Knight Craft To UN Ambassador Role

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is nominating Kelly Craft to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

I am pleased to announce that Kelly Knight Craft, our current Ambassador to Canada, is being nominated to be United States Ambassador to the United Nations…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2019

“Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level,” Trump tweeted. “Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family!”

Craft currently serves as the U.S. ambassador to Canada and was reportedly on Trump’s shortlist for UN ambassador after former Fox News host Heather Nauert withdrew her nomination. Trump was also considering Michigan Republican and former Senate candidate John James and U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell. (RELATED: Here’s Who Is In The Running To Be Next UN Ambassador)

Nauert withdrew her nomination over the weekend, stating, “I am grateful to President Trump and Secretary Pompeo for the trust they placed in me for considering me for the position of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. However, the past two months have been grueling for my family and, therefore, it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recommended Trump choose Craft for the role and called her a “proven advocate for our national interests.” McConnell introduced Craft at her Senate confirmation hearing for her current position, for which she was unanimously confirmed.

Trump’s previous UN ambassador, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, resigned from her position in October effective at the end of 2018.

