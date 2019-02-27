Rosie O’Donnell, Chelsea Handler And Other Celebs React To Cohen Testimony

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Rosie O’Donnell and Chelsea Handler were just a few of the celebs who reacted Wednesday to congressional testimony from President Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen.

“Good morning — let’s go Michael Cohen!!!! #ImpeachTrumpNow,” 56-year-old anti-Trump actress O’Donnell tweeted to her millions of followers before going on an unhinged tweet storm, calling the president “evil” among other things.  (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says If ‘Men Have A Hard Time Right Now’ That’s The Way It Has To Be For ‘Equality’)

“Oh the GOP is pissed and we haven’t even started … this is gonna be good — Trump is going down — OH HAPPY DAY !!! #CohenGonnaTestify,” she added. (RELATED: Michael Cohen Pours Cold Water On Collusion In Congressional Testimony, But Makes Bombshell Wikileaks Claim)

Meanwhile, Bette Middler went on her own rant about Trump and said, among other things, the only reason he wanted to be president was to make “his brand great” not “his country.” (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Says Graham Is ‘Being Blackmailed By Russia’)

“[DONALD TRUMP] IS A MAN WHO RAN FOR OFFICE TO MAKE HIS BRAND GREAT NOT TO MAKE HIS COUNTRY GREAT. HE HAD NO DESIRE TO DESIRE OR INTENTION TO LEAD THIS NATION-ONLY TO BUILD HIS WEALTH AND HIS POWER. HE WOULD OFTEN SAY “THIS WILL BE THE GREATEST INFORMERCIAL IN POLITICAL HISTORY,” the 73-year-old performer tweeted to her millions of followers.

Others included Debra Messing, Alyssa Milano, who rarely holds back her thoughts about Trump, and so many more.


