Rosie O’Donnell, Chelsea Handler And Other Celebs React To Cohen Testimony

Rosie O’Donnell and Chelsea Handler were just a few of the celebs who reacted Wednesday to congressional testimony from President Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen.

“Good morning — let’s go Michael Cohen!!!! #ImpeachTrumpNow,” 56-year-old anti-Trump actress O’Donnell tweeted to her millions of followers before going on an unhinged tweet storm, calling the president “evil” among other things. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says If ‘Men Have A Hard Time Right Now’ That’s The Way It Has To Be For ‘Equality’)

“Oh the GOP is pissed and we haven’t even started … this is gonna be good — Trump is going down — OH HAPPY DAY !!! #CohenGonnaTestify,” she added. (RELATED: Michael Cohen Pours Cold Water On Collusion In Congressional Testimony, But Makes Bombshell Wikileaks Claim)

Meanwhile, Bette Middler went on her own rant about Trump and said, among other things, the only reason he wanted to be president was to make “his brand great” not “his country.” (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Says Graham Is ‘Being Blackmailed By Russia’)

“[DONALD TRUMP] IS A MAN WHO RAN FOR OFFICE TO MAKE HIS BRAND GREAT NOT TO MAKE HIS COUNTRY GREAT. HE HAD NO DESIRE TO DESIRE OR INTENTION TO LEAD THIS NATION-ONLY TO BUILD HIS WEALTH AND HIS POWER. HE WOULD OFTEN SAY “THIS WILL BE THE GREATEST INFORMERCIAL IN POLITICAL HISTORY,” the 73-year-old performer tweeted to her millions of followers.

THE #RIGHTWINGERS ON THE COMMITTEE SEEM DETERMINED TO DISCREDIT MICHAEL COHEN; THAT’S ALL THEY HAVE. THEY DON’T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT THE TRUTH…CIRCLING THE WAGONS, AND IT LOOKS LIKE THEY WANT TO THROW THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE UNDER THE BUS AGAIN. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 27, 2019

HERE’S A GOOD ONE! #COHEN SAYS: “Copies of letters I wrote at Mr. Trump’s direction that threatened his high school, colleges, and the College Board NOT TO RELEASE his grades or SAT scores.” Trump doesn’t want Americans to know about his shitty grades; #RELEASEHISGRADES! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 27, 2019

Others included Debra Messing, Alyssa Milano, who rarely holds back her thoughts about Trump, and so many more.

This Cohen testimony has shown me a lot of things, but mostly that these rich white men could benefit from a nightly moisturizing routine. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 27, 2019

Michael Cohen is going to jail because he lied to Congress. The Republican angle is, “he’s a liar! How can we believe him?” My question to the Republicans: Do you think he’d lie to Congress AGAIN and risk longer jail time? Also, how dumb do you think the American people are? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 27, 2019

How hard do you think it must be to keep a straight face while saying that Michael Cohen is a liar while defending Donald Trump who literally cannot breathe without lying? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 27, 2019

Republicans when Michael Cohen lies: This is outrageous and disgusting! Republicans when Trump lies 8,000+ times: pic.twitter.com/BWxA7v9qrg — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 27, 2019

I love watching all these Republicans angrily call Cohen a liar and a conman with NO regard for the chief liar and conman who hired him to do his dirty work. — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) February 27, 2019