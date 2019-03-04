Alleged Berkeley Assault Victim Says He’s Not Discouraged And Will Continue To Promote Conservatism

WATCH:

Conservative activist Hayden Williams, who was allegedly punched in the face at the University of California Berkeley, told The Daily Caller at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last weekend that he’s not discouraged by the incident.

“I’m glad it wasn’t more serious, so I can continue my job,” Williams said. “It kind of emboldens me to believe that the mission of the Leadership Institute is needed now more than ever.”

Williams is a field director for the Leadership Institute and was allegedly assaulted last month while tabling for Turning Point USA.

President Donald Trump invited Williams up onto the stage at CPAC to discuss the importance of freedom of speech on college campuses. (RELATED: Trump Announces Executive Order on Campus Free Speech)

