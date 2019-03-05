Women Go On BirthStrike Because Of Climate Change

BirthStrike is the newest movement in the push to advance climate change regulations.

At least 60 women have joined the BirthStrike movement, which encourages women to refuse to have children because they believe the earth is in crisis due to climate change. Members of this newly formed group believe it would be unjust to raise children in a world that could look vastly different than the world they grew up in.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been outspoken on this subject, holding a live Q&A from her kitchen and asking the question, “Is it OK to still have children?” (RELATED: Poll: 1/3 Of Americans Share Ocasio-Cortez’s Worry About Having Kids With Climate Change)

According to a report released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which is a body in the United Nations focused on assessing the world’s climate trends, having fewer children is the best way people can cut down on CO2 emissions. And this has prompted the formation of BirthStrike.

The report estimates that having one child less per family will save 58.6 tons of CO2 per year, whereas living car-free is estimated to only save about 2.4 tons of CO2 per year.

AOC has not said that people should stop having children. But she has emphasized that “we need a universal sense of urgency” and that the “watered-down proposals” being offered “are frankly going to kill us.”

Tune in to see what exactly is happening with this BirthStrike movement.