Justin Fields Discusses Ohio State Quarterback Battle, Pretends Like There’s A Chance He Won’t Start

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields did his best to tamp down the hype with some recent comments.

The former Georgia gunslinger shook the college football world when he transferred to the Buckeyes after one season with the Bulldogs. (RELATED: Justin Fields Talks About The Ohio State Vs. Michigan Rivalry)

I don’t think there’s a single person on the planet who doesn’t expect him to start from day one. Yet, he’s really not trying to crank up the expectations.

According to Saturday Tradition, Fields told the media Friday, “I mean, I didn’t really know what to expect. Of course, I want to be the starter, but at the end of the day, that’s not my decision. So, I’m just going to come out here and continue to get better.” (RELATED: Georgia Quarterback Justin Fields Transfers To Ohio State)

When asked if he expected to be the starter from the moment he arrived, Fields responded with, “No, Coach Day wasn’t giving any handouts; so, I knew coming here, I’d have to work for it.”

It might be time to smash the BS siren on this. I get the point of him wanting to come off as humble, but it’s absurd to pretend like he’s not going to start week one.

He’s a freak of nature under center, and OSU didn’t bring him in so that he could rot on the bench. Outside of maybe five teams in America, Fields would start at every school in the country right now.

Let me make this crystal clear. If Fields is healthy when OSU starts the season against FAU, then he’ll be starting. It’s that simple.

As a Badger fan, I don’t want to see Fields playing because he’s just too damn good to want to deal with. Still, I’m honest enough to see the writing on the wall.

There’s no shot he’s not going to be under center. No chance at all.