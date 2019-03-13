Cruz Is Preparing A Resolution To Condemn Anti-Semitism

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is circulating a resolution in the Senate that would condemn anti-Semitism in response to the anti-hate resolution that passed through the House last Thursday.

Cruz’s office confirmed to The Daily Caller on Wednesday that the resolution would specifically denounce anti-Semitism, and that they are still approaching fellow senators to discuss the idea. They expect a formal resolution within the next week, Jewish Insider first reported.

The anti-hate resolution the House passed last week with a 407-23 vote came in response to comments made by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar that many perceived to be anti-Semitic.

Omar questioned if some members of Congress have a “dual loyalty” to the United States and Israel about two weeks ago. She then doubled down on that criticism when confronted by Democratic New York Rep. Nita Lowey, saying, “I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee.”

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called for a House Resolution “to voice its rejection of her latest slur and make clear that no matter what may divide the 435 members of the House of Representatives, they are united in condemning anti-Semitism,” in a letter addressed to Speaker Pelosi last Monday.

The vote on a resolution was scheduled for last Wednesday but was delayed a day over disagreements about the text of it. (RELATED: Omar Releases Statement After Backlash Surrounding Tweet Accusing AIPAC Of Buying Israel Support)

Many thought it should solely condemn anti-Semitism, while others — mainly the far left — thought the resolution should condemn all types of bigotry.

The resolution ended up condemning the following: “African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and other people of color, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, and others” — but it still did not name Ilhan Omar.

All 23 votes against the resolution were Republicans with many of them explaining that their vote was because they believed the final draft of the resolution no longer accomplished the goal they set out to reach – a condemnation of Omar’s comments and of anti-Semitism in general.

