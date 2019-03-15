Kamala Harris Welcomes Beto O’Rourke Into 2020 Race: ‘The More The Merrier’

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris appears to have pulled a fast one on newly announced 2020 primary opponent Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke.

Shortly after the failed Democratic Texas Senate candidate announced his bid for the 2020 presidential nomination, Harris was asked about him on MSNBC. She told guest host Peter Alexander that “the voters would decide” whether O’Rourke would be her main source of competition, but added, “The more the merrier,” as far as she’s concerned.

Harris went on to say that the Democratic 2020 field so far represented “an embarrassment of riches,” adding, “I think it’s going to a robust and healthy process and I’m looking forward to it.” (RELATED: Pence Press Sec Blows Up Kamala Harris Claim That VP’s ‘No Women Alone’ Policy Hurts Women)

But Harris may also be hedging her bets with a little bit of search-engine manipulation.

Somebody’s PR team might be getting a raise for this.

Follow Virginia on Twitter

Tags : beto orourke google kamala harris msnbc
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller