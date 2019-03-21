Cardi B Files For Trademark Of Her Famous Phrase ‘Okurrr’

American rapper Cardi B has filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark her famous phrase “Okurrr.”

Cardi B plans to use the catchphrase on “paper goods, namely paper cups and posters,” according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. Cardi also wants to put the phrase on “clothing, namely T-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, pants, shorts, jackets, footwear, headgear, namely hats and caps, blouses and bodysuits, dresses, jumpsuits, leggings, shirts, sweaters, and undergarments,” according to documents filed.

View this post on Instagram Life A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Mar 14, 2019 at 6:36am PDT

Cardi B seems to be taking her own advice she gave to depressed fans on twitter. Last week the rapper tweeted out to fans, “Do a board full of life goals. It’s very encouraging! It makes you feel motivated and better. Google ways on becoming a millionaire and think about how you going to s**t on people.” (RELATED: Cardi B Appears To Go Off The Rails Describing ‘Voice’ In Her Head)

Do a board full of life goals .Its very encouraging! It makes you feel motivated and better .Google ways on becoming a millionaire and think about how you going to shit on people ???????????? https://t.co/yPrqyJzzfm — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 14, 2019

Cardi’s catchphrase became wildly popular after she appeared on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” in April of 2018. Fallon asked the rapper what exactly the phrase meant and Cardi claimed it sounded like “a cold pigeon in New York.”

Cardi B is one smart woman. She’s going to make a lot of money off this catchphrase. Even my parents have heard of this phrase before.