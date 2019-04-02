Bernie Sanders’ Campaign Raises $18.2 Million In The First Quarter

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign fundraiser continues to surpass the fundraisers of other 2020 presidential candidates as the first quarter of 2019 comes to a close.

The socialist senator’s campaign announced Tuesday that it raised $18.2 million in the first quarter, including $5.9 million within the first 24 hours after Sanders officially launched his campaign in February.

Sanders was the runner-up in the Democratic primary in 2016 behind eventual nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Says AG Barr ‘Pretty Upset’ Over FBI’s Hillary Email Investigation)

Sanders’ haul towers over those of his fellow 2020 Democratic candidates. According to The New York Times, other candidates such as Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris and Democratic South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $12 and $7 million, respectively, during the first quarter. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Claims To Have Listened To Snoop Dogg, Tupac While Smoking Pot)

By contrast, former President Barack Obama raised $25 million in the first quarter of 2007. President Donald Trump, who has been fundraising for re-election 2020 since he took office, raised $79 million and spent $78 million by the end of 2018.

Sanders’ fundraising haul is no surprise. The 77-year-old socialist has widely been considered the front-runner to win the Democratic nomination and take on President Donald Trump next year largely due to consistently high poll numbers and strong fundraising hauls.

Meanwhile, polling has consistently shown Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden leading the field, while candidates such as Buttigieg, Harris, and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke have been competitive in betting markets.

So far, 17 Democrats have officially launched a campaign for president, matching the number of Republicans who ran in 2016. The first Democratic primary debates are scheduled to take place on June 26, and 27, in Miami, Florida.