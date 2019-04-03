Up-And-Coming Democrats Sacrifice Joe Biden As 2020 Approaches

Daily Caller News Foundation Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bedford, said Democrats are turning on former Vice President Joe Biden in anticipation of the 2020 presidential election.

“Joe Biden is in an interesting spot. I actually think he’s been … the victim of some pretty vicious politics where people have seen on camera and had known for years that Biden, they called him ‘uncle Joe Biden,’ was someone who got touchy-feely, got really close to folks. He’s not accused here of sexual assault. He’s accused of making people uncomfortable and that’s long been part of his shtick,” Bedford said Wednesday, on “Mornings With Maria.”

“Now he’s in a race against Democrats. When there’s a lot of other young and upcoming Democrats who might think it’s their turn, suddenly the knives are out for him in his own party. And I still think he’s got some strong polling but it’s a really terrible way for him to try to be raising money and start a campaign for president.”

At least two women have come forward claiming Biden made them physically uncomfortable, according to a Tuesday New York Times report.

Bedford also claimed there aren’t many moderate options within the Democratic party and said there are few viable alternatives to Biden. (RELATED: Two More Women Come Forward To Accuse Joe Biden Of Touching Them Inappropriately)

“I haven’t seen any real middle of the road candidates completely yet. And even with Vice President Joe Biden who seems like he’s the moderate, who seems like he’s the person who connects most with the working and middle classes in this country, he staked out a lot of very hard-left positions when he was under President Barack Obama’s Administration,” he said.

