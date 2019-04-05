Why Virginia Must Beat Auburn And Advance To The National Championship

When the Final Four tips off in Minnesota on Saturday, there will be no bigger Virginia Cavaliers fan than yours truly.

It has nothing to do with my mother and grandmother being alums of the prestigious university, though those are certainly legitimate reasons to cheer on the Cavs. But this has nothing to do with that, and everything to do with who Virginia is playing. Virginia must beat Auburn. (RELATED: Tony Bennett Discusses Making The Final Four, Talks About The Things That Really Matter)



They say that sports aren’t the end of the world, but Auburn winning a national championship in basketball would test that theory. As a lifelong Alabama fan, Auburn becoming the first team from the state to make the Final Four was gut-wrenching. I’ve dreamed my entire life of watching my beloved Crimson Tide in the Final Four, only to see Auburn get there first. It’s devastating.

If I have to watch Auburn cut down the nets and celebrate a national championship, I might have to quit sports forever. I hate Auburn and I hope Virginia beats the tar out of them this weekend.

Wahoowa!

