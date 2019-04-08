Report: Meghan Markle’s Plans To Raise Child As Vegan, But The Queen Says Not Happening

Meghan Markle has continued to break tradition with her plans for her first child, but Queen Elizabeth II reportedly won’t let her grandchild be raised vegan.

“Meghan [Markle] wants her baby to be raised a vegan,” one palace insider shared about the expectant Duchess and Duke of Sussex’s plans to raise their first child, according to Women’s Day on Monday. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

However, sources claim the royal head of the family will not be having it.

“The Queen won’t have it,” an insider shared with the outlet about the former “Suit’s” actress’ alleged plans to raise her and Prince Harry’s child on a plant-based diet. (RELATED: Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral)

“It’s created tense discussions between Meghan and [Prince] Harry, who doesn’t want to upset his grandmother,” the source added.

The insider continued, “He’s [Duke of Sussex] hoping Meghan will settle once the baby comes and he’s putting this latest [polarizing] idea down to heightened emotions while being pregnant.”

“Meghan keeps pushing the boundaries with the Royals and it’s not being well-received, least of all by HM [Her Majesty],”the source shared. “Meghan seems to have little regard for royal traditions but bringing the baby up as a vegan simply won’t be tolerated by the monarch.”

It all comes on the heels of reports that the expectant Duchess and husband finally moved into their Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle ahead of the birth of their first child, due sometime this spring.

Reports have also surfaced that their child’s nursery has been decorated gender-neutral “in vegan paint,” per Page Six.

The former “Suits” actress has been making headlines for breaking royal traditions since news broke the royal couple were expecting their first child. Most recently, reports surfaced that the Duchess will not be striking a pose for the cameras with her baby immediately after the birth of their child as previous royals have done through the years.