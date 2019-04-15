Kansas Football Coach Les Miles Dances On Stage During Rick Ross Concert

Your first name

Les Miles got on stage to dance around during a recent Rick Ross concert.

Barstool Sports posted a video Saturday night of the Kansas football coach rocking out to the legendary rapper, and it’s painfully awkward. (RELATED: Kansas Hires Football Coach Les Miles)

Give it a watch below:

Les Miles x Rick Ross. The most ambitious crossover in rap history. pic.twitter.com/o1rR6tQQZK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 14, 2019

I like Les Miles a lot, and I hope he balls out with Kansas. He is one of the most entertaining guys in the entire sport, but this is a bad look.

The former LSU leader is a football coach. He’s not a dancer. His job is the Xs and the Os. It’s not to pander to students during a rap concert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas Football (@kufootball) on Apr 14, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

Also, Rick Ross needs to pick a better team to associate with. Ross is supposed to be a major figure in the rap game.

Kansas football is a joke. It’s a legit joke. They’re one of the worst, —if not the worst — team in the Power Five.

Why would Rick Ross want to be associated with such a terrible team?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas Football (@kufootball) on Apr 13, 2019 at 7:29pm PDT

I had high hopes for Miles with Kansas this upcoming season. After seeing this video, I might have to rethink my stance.