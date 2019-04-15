Kansas Football Coach Les Miles Dances On Stage During Rick Ross Concert
Les Miles got on stage to dance around during a recent Rick Ross concert.
Barstool Sports posted a video Saturday night of the Kansas football coach rocking out to the legendary rapper, and it’s painfully awkward. (RELATED: Kansas Hires Football Coach Les Miles)
Give it a watch below:
Les Miles x Rick Ross. The most ambitious crossover in rap history. pic.twitter.com/o1rR6tQQZK
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 14, 2019
I like Les Miles a lot, and I hope he balls out with Kansas. He is one of the most entertaining guys in the entire sport, but this is a bad look.
The former LSU leader is a football coach. He’s not a dancer. His job is the Xs and the Os. It’s not to pander to students during a rap concert.
View this post on Instagram
Also, Rick Ross needs to pick a better team to associate with. Ross is supposed to be a major figure in the rap game.
Kansas football is a joke. It’s a legit joke. They’re one of the worst, —if not the worst — team in the Power Five.
Why would Rick Ross want to be associated with such a terrible team?
View this post on Instagram
I had high hopes for Miles with Kansas this upcoming season. After seeing this video, I might have to rethink my stance.