Celebrate Rooney Mara’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

Actress Rooney Mara was born on April 17, 1985 in Bedford, New York.

Mara will celebrate her 34th birthday on Wednesday. Mara is the younger sister of fellow actress Kate Mara. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Mara’s Birthday With Her Best Looks)

However, Mara’s family ties extend far beyond her siblings. Rooney and Kate Mara are direct descendants of both the Mara family who own the New York Giants, and the Rooney family, who own the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to her very public personal life, Rooney Mara has also blossomed into a star on the big screen. Her first big role came in the hit 2010 film “The Social Network,” where Mara played Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s fictional Harvard girlfriend, Erica Albright.

Mara then went on to star in several other major films, most notably the 2011 thriller, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” where Mara plays computer hacker Lisbeth Salander. Mara was awarded several honors for her performance in the film, including both an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe.