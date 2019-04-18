Thanksgiving Day NFL Games Announced, Chicago Will Visit Detroit

We have a great slate of Thanksgiving games for the upcoming NFL season.

The full schedule was revealed late Wednesday, and the Thanksgiving games are Chicago at Detroit, Buffalo at Dallas and the Saints at the Falcons. (RELATED: Cowboys Are Having ‘Active Discussions’ With Amari Cooper And Dak Prescott)

All the way around, those are three solid games to catch while enjoying some turkey, drinking some beer and playing football with the family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Nov 11, 2018 at 9:29am PST

Thanksgiving and football go together like peanut butter and jelly. It’s as American as cheeseburgers and AR-15s. There’s nothing like it.

Everybody gets together at a common spot, enjoys some great food and watches the games throughout the day. If you’re not down with that action, then you’re probably not somebody I want to spend time with.

Thanksgiving is even more special for a guy like me because it’s the one bright spot Lions fans have every year in our life. We might suck year in and year out, but at least we always have Thanksgiving, even if those idiots running the Eagles tried to take it away. (RELATED: Tight End Jesse James Signs With The Detroit Lions For $25 Million)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Nov 4, 2018 at 8:20am PST

I can already feel the first cold one in my hand as I watch Stafford slice and dice our way to a win over a divisional rival. The Bears are going to have no idea what hit them once my guy gets unleashed.

After we’re done watching that slaughter, we’ll take it to the yard to let it fly with my own arm. Trust me, you’re out of your mind if you think we treat our own Thanksgiving game as anything less than the Super Bowl. You’re not trying if there’s not at least one physical altercation.

Sound off in the comments with who you think will win. Turkey Day is going to be a fun one this year.