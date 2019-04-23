The NHL Is Throwing Money At Environmentalists To Make Up For Jet Travel During Playoffs

The National Hockey League (NHL) pledged Monday to purchase carbon credits to offset the emissions of team jet travel during playoff season, Reuters reported.

The NHL will offset its teams’s travel by giving money to the Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF) in Portland, Oregon. BEF will invest the money in projects such as carbon capture technology and cleaning up waste and landfills.

The league estimates it will purchase enough credits to offset about 2,000 metric tons of carbon emissions. The professional hockey league announced its commitment on Earth Day as it ramps up other campaigns meant to fight climate change.

The NHL has promoted its green initiative, called “NHL Green,” since 2010 when it began. The initiative focuses on five priorities: purifying water, cleaning landfills, improving electricity efficiency, sustainable landscaping and increasing recycling.

The NHL’s announcement coincided with President Donald Trump’s Earth Day message, which touted the administration’s work on protecting federal land and the U.S. water supply. Critics slammed the president for leaving out any mention of climate change from his speech.

“On this day, we reaffirm our responsibility to protect God’s wondrous creation for future generations,” Trump said Monday. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Earth Day Co-Founder Killed His Girlfriend, Shoved Her ‘Mummified Body’ In A Closet)

Trump’s omission spurred activist Natasha Rothwell to tweet: “.@realDonaldTrump you’re bad for the planet because your policies are antithetical to sustainability and conservation, but also you’re full garbage doo doo. Happy #EarthDay.”

Activists in Britain celebrated Earth Day by continuing a weeks-long protest in London. So far, authorities have arrested more than 750 activists protesting in demonstrations organized by the group “Extinction Rebellion.”

“The demonstration has had an impact on the police and Londoners in general. Lots of people have had miserable disruption to their lives,” Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told Sky News.

“I have never — I’ve been a police officer for 36 years — I have never known an operation, a single operation, in which over 700 people have been arrested,” Dick said.

