Report: Lori Loughlin And Daughter Olivia Jade Are Talking Again Following College Admission Scam

Lori Laughlin and daughter Olivia Jade are reportedly talking again after reportedly distancing herself from her parents following news of their alleged involvement in Operation Varsity Blues.

“Olivia [Jade] was angry with her parents at first, but now realizes that they were just trying to do what’s best for her,” a source close to the 19-year-old social media celebrity shared with US Weekly on Wednesday. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

“Olivia loves her mom and dad very much, but is especially close with Lori,” the source added. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Released After Paying $1 Million Bond)

It comes following reports last month that the daughter of the “Full House” actress was livid with her parents and felt they had “ruined everything” in her life after they were named and arrested for their alleged involvement in the national college admission scam. (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

The YouTube influencer has been basically silent on her YouTube channel and her social media accounts since news broke that her parents, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get her and her sister, Isabella Giannulli, into the University of Southern California (USC) by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits. (RELATED: REPORT: 7 FBI Agents Arrested Felicity Huffman At Gunpoint)

The same insider shared that the main reason for her disappearance is because Olivia is “focusing on how to turn this around so she can be famous for the right reasons again.”

As previously reported, the former “When Calls The Heart” star and her husband have since pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in the case.