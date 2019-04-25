Justice Democrats Promises To Oppose Joe Biden’s Presidential Bid

Shortly after former Vice President Joe Biden launched his 2020 presidential campaign, the far-left political action committee Justice Democrats vowed to oppose Biden’s campaign.

“The old guard of the Democratic party failed to stop Trump, and they can’t be counted on to lead the fight against his divide-and-conquer politics today,” the group said in a statement. “We can’t let a so-called centrist like Joe Biden divide the Democratic party and turn it into the party of ‘no, we can’t.'”

The group ripped Biden for his past political positions, including his support for the 2003 invasion of Iraq. (RELATED: Pelosi Defends Biden Amid #MeToo Allegations)

“Joe Biden stands in near complete opposition to where the center of energy is in the Democratic party today,” they said. “We don’t need someone who voted for the Iraq War, for mass incarceration and for the Bankruptcy Reform Act while voting against gay marriage, reproductive rights and school desegregation.”

Biden has come under fire from many on the left for his past positions on issues such as abortion and crime, but the former vice president has insisted that he is the “most progressive” candidate in the race. (RELATED: Joe Biden Starts Presidential Campaign By Praising Antifa)

In a sign that he may be moving Left, Biden characterized Antifa protesters at the 2017 Charlottesville rally as “courageous” in his official 2020 presidential campaign video announcement.

During a speech to the Delaware Democratic party last month, Biden pointed to his liberal track record in his more than four decades of experience in the U.S. Senate and the vice presidency.

“I’m told I get criticized by the ‘New Left,’” Biden said at the time. “I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the … anybody who would run.”

