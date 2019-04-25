Bernie Sanders’s Former Press Secretary Is Joining Joe Biden’s Campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders’s former press secretary will join former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign for president, deciding to not work for her former boss’s 2020 campaign.

Symone Sanders, 29, will serve as a senior adviser to Biden’s campaign, The Associated Press reported Thursday. She worked on the Vermont senator’s 2016 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The news broke hours after Biden released a video announcing his candidacy for president, entering the crowded field of Democratic candidates who hope to take on President Donald Trump.

Trump has said he would not be worried if Biden decides to run against him in the 2020 presidential election, adding that he thinks Biden would only hurt himself. This comes as Biden has been hit with multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior, including unwanted touching, from women who have came forward to various media outlets to describe instances when Biden made them feel uncomfortable.

Despite the allegations, an April 10 Politico-Morning Consult poll shows half of the Democrats asked said the allegations against Biden would not make them change their votes. Meanwhile, 29 percent of Democratic voters said the allegations would make them less likely to vote for the former vice president. (RELATED: CNN’s Symone Sanders Doubles Down After Being Criticized For Mocking Covington Student’s TV Interview)

Symone Sanders is also a political commentator for CNN.

