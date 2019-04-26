Washington Redskins Draft Quarterback Dwayne Haskins 15th Overall

Dwayne Haskins is officially a member of the Washington Redskins.

After the Giants passed on him at six to select Daniel Jones out of Duke, Haskins was selected 15th overall late Thursday night by the Redskins. He feels an immediate need for the team with Alex Smith likely not playing this season. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

Remember when I said last night the Giants would feel like idiots in a couple years if they passed on Haskins and he went to an NFC East rival?

Well, it’s Friday morning and that’s exactly has happened. This is an incredible steal for the Redskins. They nabbed arguably the best passer in the draft and got it done halfway through the first round. If that’s not a steal, then I honestly don’t know what is.

Haskins was a star during his time at Ohio State. He’s got a cannon of an arm, he can make every throw imaginable and he’s a proven winner.

Apparently, the Giants wanted no part of that. They’re loss is clearly the Redskins win.

I can’t wait to see what he does in the NFL. My guess is a lot of teams are going to regret passing on him, and I’m not even an OSU fan.

I hate the Buckeyes, but I’m also man enough to admit talent when I see it. Haskins can ball out, and it’s exactly what I expect him to do at the highest level of football.

For once in a long time, Redskins fans have something to be super excited about.